Visa Finds Strength in the Holiday Season

(Bloomberg) -- For Visa Inc., it’s government shutdowns, tariff talks and Brexit fears -- oh my.

The payment network’s shares dropped in late trading on Wednesday after it warned that consumer spending could be crimped in the first three months of the year. It pointed to the prospect of another U.S. government shutdown, a looming U.S. deadline to reach a trade deal with China and the U.K’s planned exit from the European Union.

“Some caution is called for, given the many unresolved issues that are coming to a head” in Visa’s fiscal second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu told analysts on a conference call. “There could be some volatility as we navigate through these complex issues and the uncertainty they create for businesses and consumers.”

Key Insights

Customer spending on Visa cards fell short of some expectations. It amounted to $2.2 trillion in the three months ended Dec. 31, the company’s fiscal first quarter -- below the $2.27 trillion analysts at Sandler O’Neill & Partners anticipated. Visa stuck by its targets for revenue growth this year.The 3 percent increase in cross-border payments was the smallest uptick in at least five quarters. Prabhu said U.S. inbound commerce has declined on “particularly soft” spending by consumers outside the country. A stronger U.S. dollar hinders the payment network’s profits abroad as it crimps overseas spending. The dollar strengthened for a third quarter, the longest such stretch since 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Visa spent $1.46 billion on client incentives paid to banks and retailers to encourage spending on its network. That was below the $1.52 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Visa still expects incentives to be about 22 percent to 23 percent of revenue this year, the firm said.Visa said it still expects revenue to grow by a percentage in the “low double” digits, while expenses should drop by a percentage in the “mid-single” digits. Its board authorized a new $8.5 billion share buyback program.

Market Reaction

Visa shares dropped 3 percent to $133.50 at 6:01 p.m. in late trading in New York. They had climbed 4.3 percent this year through the close of trading on Wednesday.

Read More

Visa said profit in the quarter rose 18 percent to $3 billion, or $1.30 a share, topping the $1.25 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. To read Visa’s statement click here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jenny Surane in New York at jsurane4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Dan Reichl, David Scheer

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.