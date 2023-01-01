Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insiders sold US$9.6m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Visa Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President of Technology, Rajat Taneja, for US$5.4m worth of shares, at about US$217 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$208. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Visa insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Visa Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Visa. Specifically, insiders ditched US$9.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Visa Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Visa insiders own 0.05% of the company, worth about US$224m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Visa Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Visa shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Visa is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Visa and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

