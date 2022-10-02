Visa Inc.'s (NYSE:V)) market cap declines to US$368b but insiders who sold US$637k stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) sold US$637k worth of stock at an average price of US$223 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$13b after the stock price dropped 3.4% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Visa

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, James Hoffmeister, for US$402k worth of shares, at about US$231 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$178. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Visa insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Visa insiders own about US$183m worth of shares (which is 0.05% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Visa Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Visa insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Visa insiders selling. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Visa.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

