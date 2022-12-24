Visa Inc.'s (NYSE:V) P/E Is On The Mark

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Visa certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Visa's Growth Trending?

Visa's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 24%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 33% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 14% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.3% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Visa is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Visa maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

