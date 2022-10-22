Visa Inc.'s (NYSE:V) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 27.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Visa as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Visa's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Visa's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 37% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 32% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 16% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.3% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Visa is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Visa maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

