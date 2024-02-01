After visa issues, Shoaib Bashir set for debut for England in 2nd cricket test against India

England's Tom Hartley raises the ball as he celebrates his five-wicket haul after England won the first cricket test match against India in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — England will hand an international debut to 20-year-old spinner Shoaib Bashir in the second test against India starting Friday, barely a week after he was stranded back home without a visa to come on the tour.

Bashir, a British Muslim of Pakistani heritage, was the only member of England’s touring party to experience a significant delay over his visa application. He remained grounded following a training camp in Abu Dhabi while his teammates transferred to Hyderabad ahead of the first test, which was won by England on Sunday.

He had to return to London and eventually received the correct approval, arriving in India last weekend. Now he is in the team as a replacement for Jack Leach, who has been ruled out because of injury.

Bashir has taken just 10 first-class wickets in six games at an average of 67, while Leach’s absence means England’s three specialist spinners have three caps between them — with two for Rehan Ahmed and one for Tom Hartley.

Record wicket-taker James Anderson also came into the side for the match in Visakhapatnam, replacing Mark Wood.

