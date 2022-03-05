Visa and Mastercard suspend Russian operations amid ‘shocking and devastating’ invasion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Taintor
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Fire is seen in Mariupol at a residential area after shelling amid Russia&#39;s invasion of Ukraine March 3, 2022, in this image obtained from social media. (via REUTERS)
Fire is seen in Mariupol at a residential area after shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine March 3, 2022, in this image obtained from social media. (via REUTERS)

Visa and Mastercard are suspending operations in Russia, as President Vladimir Putin ratchets up his bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Visa said on Saturday that it would cut off transactions “over the coming days”, adding that once the ban is in place cards issued in Russia won’t work abroad, and foreign-issued cards won’t work inside Russia either.

“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa CEO Al Kelly said in a statement.

Mastercard quickly followed suit, calling the Russian war on Ukraine “shocking and devastating”. Mastercard’s ban will be similar to Visa’s.

“With this action, cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by the Mastercard network. And, any Mastercard issued outside of the country will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs,” the company said in a statement.

“These have been and will continue to be very difficult days – most of all for our employees and their families in Ukraine; for our colleagues with relatives and friends in the region; for our colleagues in Russia; and for the rest of us who are watching from afar,” the company added.

The Ukrainian government had previously called on the financial companies to suspend operations in Russia, as Mr Putin’s forces hammer residential areas in Ukraine. The West has shown unprecedented unity in responding harshly to Mr Putin’s unprovoked incursion, cutting Russia off from the global financial system. Entertainment and tech companies have pulled out of Russia, and the country’s state broadcaster RT has been suspended by US carriers.

Recommended Stories

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Zelensky urges Ukrainians to "go on the offensive" in latest videoPutin: No-fly zone would be seen as "participation in the armed conflict"Zelensky makes "desperate plea" for fighter jets in meeting with senatorsIsraeli leader meets Putin to discuss cease fire in UkraineCease-fire agreement falls apart as Russians continue shellingUkraine's push for substance with symbolismWNBA monitors reports Russia has detained Brittney GrinerRussia's crackdown on free press and speech intensifiesU

  • Colombian CPI Jumps More Than Expected to Fastest Since 2016

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian inflation accelerated to its fastest pace since 2016 last month, putting pressure on the central bank to do more to rein in surging prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Visa, MasterCard Suspend Operations in RussiaUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosRussia Energy Chaos Triggers the Biggest Market Shock in DecadesRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedThe an

  • Israeli prime minister meets with Putin to discuss Ukraine

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow Saturday to discuss Russia's war with Ukraine. A spokesperson for Bennett's said that he met with Putin at the Kremlin, and afterwards the Israeli leader spoke on the phone with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky, Reuters reported.An Israeli official said that the prime minister is coordinating efforts with the U.S., Germany and France on the issue, according to...

  • Visa, Mastercard Join PayPal in Suspending Russian Operations

    The payment processors cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine in announcing the move on Saturday.

  • Taron Egerton ‘absolutely fine’ after fainting on stage during first night performance of new West End play

    Actor’s co-star stopped the play and the safety curtain came down

  • Airbnb seeking hosts to help refugees with housing.

    Airbnb seeking hosts to help refugees with housing.

  • Tuchel says fans should not have sung Abramovich’s name during minute’s applause

    Chelsea’s German boss highlighted the importance of solidarity after the win at Burnley.

  • Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion

    Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday, in the latest blow to the country's financial system after its invasion of Ukraine. Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any card issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs. “We don't take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners and governments.

  • Crews remove boulder that fell on Calif. highway

    Travel through the Sierra was disrupted by a massive boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 at Echo Summit on Thursday. The California Department of Transportation said crews worked through the night to prepare to blow up the rock. (March 4)

  • Putin threatens Ukraine with loss of statehood

    Putin threatens Ukraine with loss of statehood

  • Sky News reporter Stuart Ramsay shot by Russian 'infiltrators' in Ukraine

    A veteran Sky News correspondent has been shot and wounded alongside members of his production team in Ukraine after their car came under fire from “Russian infiltrators”.

  • Box Office Comscore System Down During ‘The Batman’s Friday

    EXCLUSIVE: Sources are saying that the aorta of the weekend box office, Comscore’s Rentrak system, is down Friday. Talk about bad timing, coming on the opening day of Warner Bros’ The Batman. But I hear Comscore is feverishly working hard to get the system back up soon this afternoon. I’m told that there was an […]

  • Putin critic who left Russia flees Kyiv as "double refugee"

    To Olena, it feels like Vladimir Putin has been chasing her for years. Fed up with Putin’s government, the Russian citizen left her native country six years ago and moved to Ukraine, where she helped raise funds for women and children whose homes had been destroyed in years of fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region. Then, this week, she was on the move again — fleeing her adopted home of Kyiv ahead of Putin’s invaders.

  • Calls for Russia oil imports ban pits lawmakers against White House

    There is growing momentum in Congress to cut off U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: This issue is pitting lawmakers from both parties against the White House, which is wary of a ban's potential to jack up gas prices.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: On Thursday, a bipartisan, bicameral coalition of lawmakers introduced a bill that would ba

  • U.S. weighs cutting Russian oil imports amid broad public support

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is weighing cutting U.S. imports of Russian oil and ways to minimize the impact on global supplies and consumers, the White House said on Friday, as lawmakers fast-track a bill that would ban Russian energy imports entirely. "We are looking at ways to reduce the import of Russian oil while also making sure that we are maintaining the global supply needs out there," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing. The White House remains in contact with U.S. lawmakers over the issue, she said.

  • How much is Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine costing the Russian economy?

    Truth is the first casualty of war, so goes the old adage.

  • Johnny Brown, John Stahl, David Brenner, and Bob Saget Are Among the Stars Who've Died in 2022

    We're paying our respects to several stars - prolific musicians, actors, comedians, cultural icons - who died in 2022. On the heels of "Golden Girls" star Betty White's death on New Year's Eve at age 99, Sidney Poitier - the first Black actor to win best actor at the Oscars - died at age 94. Miss USA 2019 winner Cheslie Kryst, "Bat Out of Hell" rocker Meat Loaf, funk pioneer Betty Davis, Oscar-winning film editor David Brenner, and "Full House" comedian Bob Saget have also died.

  • Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl dies at the age of 68

    The Scottish actor featured in numerous TV shows and theatrical productions during his career.

  • Sheriff's Office: Stanford goalie Meyer death ruled suicide

    Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”

  • Florida fire: Two homes destroyed and 12 damaged as firefighters battle 1,400-acre blaze

    The Adkins Avenue Fire is believed to have been started by a local resident burning trash in their backyard