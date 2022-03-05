Visa and Mastercard suspend services in Russia in further blow to Vladimir Putin and the economy

Jamie Johnson
·3 min read
In this article:
A woman uses an ATM machine outside an RNCB bank office - Sergei Malgavko&#92;&#92;TASS via Getty Images
Financial giants Visa and Mastercard are suspending operations in Russia, further adding to the crippling measures targeting Vladimir Putin’s economy.

All transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country and any Visa cards issued by financial institutions outside of Russia will no longer work within the Russian Federation.

All cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by the Mastercard network. And, any Mastercard issued outside of the country will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs.

“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” said Al Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Visa Inc.

“We regret the impact this will have on our valued colleagues, and on the clients, partners, merchants and cardholders we serve in Russia. This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values.”

People have been withdrawing vast amounts of money as the sanctions begin to bite - Anton Novoderezhkin&#92;&#92;TASS via Getty Images
In a statement, Mastercard said: “For more than a week, the world has watched the shocking and devastating events resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Our colleagues, our customers and our partners have been affected in ways that most of us could not imagine.

“It’s with all of this in mind – and noting the unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment – we have decided to suspend our network services in Russia.

“With this action, cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by the Mastercard network. And, any Mastercard issued outside of the country will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs.

“We don’t take this decision lightly. Mastercard has operated in Russia for more than 25 years. We have nearly 200 colleagues there who make this company so critical to many stakeholders. As we take these steps, we will continue to focus on their safety and well-being, including continuing to provide pay and benefits. When it is appropriate, and if it is permissible under the law, we will use their passion and creativity to work to restore operations. ”

People stand in line to withdraw U.S. dollars and Euros from an ATM in St Petersburg - AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
Russia’s banking sector has felt the full force of Western sanctions. There are fears an economic crisis could soon trigger a full-blown bank run that devastates its financial sector, with Russians rushing to withdraw cash.

Many Russian banks have been cut out of the Swift payments messaging system, making it much more difficult for them to do cross-border transactions. Its lenders are also being cut out of Western financial systems with some having their assets frozen or restricting what they can do in the likes of the UK, US, Switzerland and EU, such as issuing bonds.

Russian assets have taken a battering on financial markets, forcing Moscow to shutter its stock market indefinitely.

The rouble has plunged by 35pc against the dollar to hit record lows since mid-February and many analysts warn it could slide even further. The slump will ramp up the pressure on ordinary Russians as it will stoke inflationary pressures by lifting the cost of imports.

