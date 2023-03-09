Visa, Mastercard pause decision to track gun shop purchases

KEN SWEET
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Visa and Mastercard paused their decision to start categorizing purchases at gun shops, a significant win for conservative groups and Second Amendment advocates who felt that tracking gun shop purchases would inadvertently discriminate against legal firearms purchases.

The decision is, at the same time, also a defeat for gun control groups. There had been hope that categorizing credit and debit card purchases would allow authorities to potentially see red flags — like significant ammunition purchases — before a mass shooting could happen.

After Visa and Mastercard announced their plans to implement a separate merchant category code for gun shop purchases, the payment networks got significant pushback from the gun lobby as well as conservative politicians. A group of 24 GOP state attorneys general wrote a letter to the payment networks threatening legal action against Visa and Mastercard if they moved forward with their plan.

There are also bills pending in several state legislatures that would ban the tracking of purchases at gun shops, which would have made it even more difficult for Visa and Mastercard to implement the categorization.

In a statement, Visa indicated that the legal pushback was partially the reason they have paused their implementation.

“There is now significant confusion and legal uncertainty in the payments ecosystem, and the state actions disrupt the intent of global standards,” the company said.

Visa and Mastercard have said that the reason for the gun shop category was a decision outside of their control. The International Organization for Standardization, better known as ISO, is the group that categorizes merchant codes and Visa and Mastercard were just following their decision. Gun control advocates lobbied for the change to ISO, not to Visa and Mastercard.

Further, Visa and Mastercard’s plan would not have tracked individual gun purchases. It would have instead broken out purchases at gun stores as a separate category. But not all large purchases at a gun shop would have been considered a red flag.

For example a purchase of a gun safe, which costs several thousands of dollars, would have been seen as a large purchase at a gun shop even though the safe is considered a responsible tool of gun ownership and unrelated to potential mass shootings.

“Visa and Mastercard came to the correct conclusion. However, they shouldn’t just ‘pause’ their implementation of this plan—they should end it definitively,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who led the 24 state GOP group to pressure Visa and Mastercard to drop the standard, in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. household wealth rebounded to $147.7 trillion in 4th quarter

    Household net worth rose 2% to $147.71 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $144.78 trillion at the end of the third quarter, the Federal Reserve reported on Thursday. The quarterly snapshot of U.S. financial accounts also showed credit growth was slowing among households and businesses as the year ended in the face of a sharp increase in interest rates engineered by the Fed over the course of 2022. After hitting a record $151.9 trillion in the first quarter of last year, household wealth plummeted by more than $7 trillion over the second and third quarters as the Fed's aggressive rate-hike campaign sent stocks into a bear market.

  • Need a fresh look for old furniture? Here’s how to easily paint furniture like a pro.

    With just a few simple, budget-friendly tips, learn how to paint that old wood furniture like a pro.

  • Safilo evaluates sale of Italian Longarone plant

    The group, which makes eyewear for brands including Hugo Boss and Jimmy Choo, also confirmed it could sell its Longarone plant in northeastern Italy. Setting out its targets to 2027, the company expects a balanced sales growth among brands, geographical area and distribution channels, a further expansion in the gross margin and a positive free cash flow generation.

  • WME Buys Out Remainder of BDA Sports Management

    WME has acquired the remaining stake of BDA Sports Management that it did not already own in the sports representation firm with plans to make agent Bill Duffy head of the basketball division at WME Sports, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the Beverly Hills-based agency earlier bought a minority stake in the […]

  • Applications for US jobless aid rise by most in 5 months

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week jumped by the most in five months, but layoffs remain historically low as the labor market continues to be largely unaffected by the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. Applications for jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending March 4 rose by 21,000 to 211,000 from 190,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. Applications for unemployment benefits are considered a proxy for layoffs.

  • Did Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 24%?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Mike Pouncey signs one-day retirement deal with Dolphins

    Center Mike Pouncey, a 2011 first-round pick and the twin brother of long-time Steelers center Maurkice, has signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Dolphins. Mike spent seven years with the Dolphins. He was cut in 2018, and he signed with the Chargers. He spent two years with the Chargers. Mike [more]

  • President Joe Biden proposes increased border security funding as he faces immigration challenges

    In a 2024 budget plan, President Joe Biden allocates about $25 billion for border security and immigration via the Department of Homeland Security.

  • Is he running? On crime, the border and the budget, Biden signals his reelection bid

    No formal 2024 reelection announcement yet, but President Joe Biden has all but planted a "Four More Years" lawn sign at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

  • Visa, Mastercard pause work on new payments code for firearms sellers

    (Reuters) -Top payment networks Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc said on Thursday they have paused work on implementing a new sales code for gun merchants, citing Republican pushback in various U.S. states on concerns about improper tracking of consumer behavior. The Geneva-based International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved the new merchant category code (MCC) in September to help detect suspicious firearms and ammunition sales to combat gun violence. A Mastercard representative said on Thursday via email that such bills would cause "inconsistency" in how the code could be applied by merchants, banks and payment networks.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Worth Watching

    With many investors focusing on defensive options, looking for growth stocks may not seem like the smartest thing to do right now. Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has seen some impressive price action thus far this year. Investors are disappointed in Alibaba's top line.

  • Fake devices implanted in chronic pain patients in multimillion-dollar scam, feds say

    The “dummy” devices were implanted near patients’ nerves, needlessly putting their health at risk, officials said.

  • Ex-Goldman banker Ng sentenced to 10 years prison in 1MDB corruption case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, after he was convicted of helping loot billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. A jury in Brooklyn federal court last April found Ng, Goldman's former head of investment banking in Malaysia, guilty of helping his former boss Tim Leissner embezzle money from the fund, launder the proceeds and bribe government officials to win business. The charges stem from some $6.5 billion in bonds that Goldman helped 1MDB, which was founded to finance development projects in Malaysia, sell in 2012 and 2013.

  • Airstream and Porsche’s Luxe New Trailer Is Light Enough for Your EV to Tow

    This compact concept looks incredible.

  • Bronny James Becomes Five-Star Recruit, Following LeBron's Tweets That He Is "Better" Than Some NBA Players Today

    Earlier this week, LeBron James fired off a hot take on Twitter about his son Bronny James and his...

  • Biden budget proposes closing crypto loophole to raise $24 billion in new revenue

    Biden's budget proposal rolled out Thursday included a new provision that would close a loophole currently available to crypto investors that could raise up to $24 billion in revenue.

  • Silvergate stock falls Thursday after bank announces voluntary 'wind down'

    Silvergate shares fell Thursday after the crypto bank announced that it would be liquidating, raising new doubts about the relationship between traditional banks and the crypto world.

  • Social Security’s Latest Rule Could Mean Bigger Payments — If It Passes

    Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients might soon get bigger monthly payments if the Social Security Administration succeeds in pushing through a proposed change in how benefits are calculated....

  • Nine boxes of Biden documents were taken from Boston office

    The National Archives disclosed in a response letter to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., this week that nine boxes of documents were picked up in President Biden's lawyer's Boston office.

  • WA House passes bill banning sale of assault weapons

    A bill banning the sale of assault weapons passed the state House on Wednesday, clearing its way to the state Senate for consideration.