Visa Publishes Whitepaper for CBDC and Stablecoin Interoperability

Rahul Nambiampurath
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Visa has released a whitepaper for the Universal Payment Channels, a “hub-and-spoke” model for interoperability among various distributed ledger technologies.

Financial services company Visa has suggested that central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and stablecoins should be interoperable, according to a published paper. The “Universal Payment Channels” whitepaper discussed an interoperability platform for digital currencies and a framework built on top of various distributed ledger technologies.

The primary goal of the UPC is to overcome scalability issues faced by existing networks. Visa proposes a “hub-and-spoke payment route,” which would function similarly to existing interoperability solutions. The UPC works by having senders open a single payment channel with a hub, which then manages the transaction with various spokes.

