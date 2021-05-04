Visa Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Visa (NYSE:V, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $232.03 per share and the market cap of $510.6 billion, Visa stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Visa is shown in the chart below.





Because Visa is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 8.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 8.66% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Visa has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.86, which is better than 66% of the companies in Credit Services industry. The overall financial strength of Visa is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Visa is fair. This is the debt and cash of Visa over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Visa has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $21.4 billion and earnings of $4.84 a share. Its operating margin is 64.81%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in Credit Services industry. Overall, the profitability of Visa is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Visa over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Visa is 8.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Visa's return on invested capital is 17.61, and its cost of capital is 7.38. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Visa is shown below:

In short, the stock of Visa (NYSE:V, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry. To learn more about Visa stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

