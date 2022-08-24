Visa tokens overtake payments giant's physical cards in circulation

Illustration of Visa credit and debit cards
Manya Saini
·2 min read

By Manya Saini

(Reuters) - Payments giant Visa Inc said on Wednesday it has issued over 4 billion network tokens worldwide through its security technology Visa Token Service (VTS), outpacing the total number of its physical cards in circulation.

VTS replaces 16-digit Visa account numbers with a token that only Visa can unlock, protecting the underlying account information.

"Without exposing the consumer's account to fraud, tokenization enables frictionless, card-free payments," Jack Forestell, executive vice president and chief product officer at Visa, told Reuters.

The popularity of the service driven by its promise of safer online transactions corresponds with the surge in online spending since the global outbreak of COVID-19.

E-commerce volume has grown by more than 50% since the onset of the pandemic, the world's largest payments processor said in a statement citing data from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Since launching VTS in 2014, Visa said it had issued 1 billion tokens by 2020, after which growth accelerated to 2 billion in 2021 before doubling this year.

The demand is not likely to ebb, with most consumers retaining the lockdown habit of swiping cards online and helped by ongoing investments from companies in making shopping on digital platforms more secure and user friendly.

"E-commerce is now happening everywhere. Online happens in-store as merchants look to provide more options for consumers. In-store, your phone can also be your Visa card," Forestell added.

VTS, compatible with popular apps such as Alphabet Inc's Google Pay and Apple Pay, runs as a payments security platform offering different solutions for retail consumers as well as institutions like banks and clearing houses.

Late in July, Visa reported quarterly profit that sailed past Wall Street estimates on the back of resilient consumer spending that has so far been undeterred by red-hot inflation as well as a summer travel boom across much of the U.S.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • India cenbank lifts curbs on AmEx after compliance on data storage rules

    The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday lifted curbs imposed on American Express last year that had prevented it from taking on new customers in India, saying the U.S. credit card giant had shown "satisfactory compliance" on data storage rules. "In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by American Express Banking Corp with the Reserve Bank of India circular on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed on onboarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the RBI said in a statement. The RBI imposed the curbs on AmEx in April 2021 saying the company had not met data storage rules requiring foreign card networks to store domestic payments data only in India so the regulator can have "unfettered supervisory access".

  • U.S. pending home sales fall less than expected in July

    Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes fell less than expected in July as mortgage rates eased a bit, pulling some buyers back into the housing market. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 1.0% to 89.8 last month, the lowest level since April 2020. Pending home sales tumbled 19.9% in July on a year-on-year basis.

  • US Pending Home Sales Drop to Lowest Since Start of the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- US pending home sales fell in July for the sixth time this year to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, extending the housing market’s sharp downturn as high borrowing costs sideline prospective buyers.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap

  • Dollar's historic surge may be music to Fed's ears: McGeever

    The dollar is soaring against the world's major currencies, heading for its biggest calendar year rise in almost 40 years and third biggest since President Richard Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard over half a century ago. Will the Fed be worried? All else equal, the dollar's strength will help cool price pressures by reducing import costs, and tighten financial conditions, both desired goals for Jerome Powell and colleagues as they try to bring 40-year high inflation back towards their 2% target.

  • Builder Toll Steps Up Incentives in Shift to Buyer’s Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Toll Brothers Inc., the largest US luxury-home builder, cut its sales forecast and said it has increased buyer incentives to help navigate a slowdown in demand. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Forc

  • Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken

    McDonald's had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. When McDonald's made its big move, Burger King did not immediately follow by adding its own chicken nuggets. Instead, it refocused its menu on its nonburger sandwiches.

  • What Intel's new deal with Brookfield means for investors

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down how Intel's deal with Brookfield means for the company's dividend and balance sheet.

  • Buy-Now-Pay-Later Tech Pioneers Squeezed as Big Banks Muscle In

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech mavericks who made buy-now-pay-later an option for shoppers worldwide are grappling with mounting losses and investor skepticism. Now big finance is on their tail. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect

  • Peloton stock soars on Amazon partnership deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Peloton stock performance on news that it will partner with Amazon to bring fitness equipment and accessories to consumers.

  • Nordstrom’s Sales of Discounted Goods Show Consumer Pullback Is Spreading

    Nordstrom second-quarter results reveal that the problem of deteriorating sentiment among shoppers is moving higher up the income spectrum.

  • Down Between 51% and 78%: 3 Nasdaq Growth Stocks That Are Worth a Look

    The broader stock market has rebounded nicely since its mid-June lows, with all three major indices officially out of a bear market. Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX), Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR), and TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) are three growth stocks that could be worth a look. Lee Samaha (Cognex): It's been a tough year for Cognex, and the stock's 38% decline says a lot about it.

  • U.S. core capital goods orders rise, but momentum slows

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -New orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased in July, but the pace slowed from the prior month, suggesting that business spending on equipment could struggle to rebound after contracting in the second quarter. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.4% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders would increase 0.3%.

  • U.S. Entertainment Industry Hits Wall in China

    China’s Covid lockdowns, slowing economy, political tensions set back American movie, concert, casino businesses.

  • Merck Looks Attractive, With or Without Seagen

    While investors are eagerly awaiting news on a Seagen tie-up, Merck offers upside even if the deal doesn’t materialize.

  • Exclusive-China tightens green bond rules to align them with global norms

    China has raised the bar for issuances in the world's second-biggest green bond market, taking a major step towards adopting global standards and eliminating 'greenwashing'. Starting this month, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, China's premier bourse, requires 100% of the proceeds from green bond issuances to be invested in green projects such as clean energy - compared with at least 70% previously - according to a notice seen by Reuters. Separately, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has instructed both the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses to revise rules to bring issuances of such bonds in line with the newly published China Green Bond Principles, said two sources.

  • Urban Outfitters Stock Slips on Higher Discounts and Inventory

    Although more consumers were buying its dressier clothing, the company cranked up promotions as inventories remained high.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Walgreens (WBA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Bitcoin Strategists See Charts Signaling Another Downward Move

    (Bloomberg) -- If a slew of technical charts are to be believed, Bitcoin may be poised for another downward move.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionThe largest cryptocurrency by market value is dow

  • La-Z-Boy bucks retail slowdown with strong Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for La-Z-Boy.

  • Want Passive Income? Invest In These 3 Dividend Kings

    These companies have raised their payouts to shareholders throughout multiple recessions, military conflicts, and a global pandemic.