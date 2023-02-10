Visa (V) Outperformed and Revenue Grew 19% in Q4

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus Composite returned 7.6% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 7.7%, and All Cap Composite returned 7.2% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Vulcan Value Partners highlighted stocks like Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter investor letter. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is a payments technology company. On February 9, 2023, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) stock closed at $229.35 per share. One-month return of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was 2.56% and its shares gained 1.67% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has a market capitalization of $482.046 billion.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Mastercard and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) both delivered strong top and bottom-line results during the quarter. MasterCard grew its revenues and operating profits approximately 23% and 27% respectively. Visa grew its revenues and operating profits approximately 19% and 19% respectively. Both companies also produced strong free cash flow."

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is in 5th position our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 165 hedge fund portfolios held Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) at the end of the third quarter, which was 166 in the previous quarter.

