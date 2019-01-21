Was Visaka Industries Limited’s (NSE:VISAKAIND) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s?

In this article, I will take a look at Visaka Industries Limited’s (NSE:VISAKAIND) most recent earnings update (30 September 2018) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, along with how the rest of VISAKAIND’s industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company’s trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

Were VISAKAIND’s earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

VISAKAIND’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of ₹737m has jumped 43% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 36%, indicating the rate at which VISAKAIND is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let’s take a look at if it is only due to industry tailwinds, or if Visaka Industries has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Visaka Industries has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the IN Basic Materials industry of 6.1%, indicating Visaka Industries has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Visaka Industries’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 14% to 23%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 78% to 36% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Visaka Industries’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Visaka Industries gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Visaka Industries to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

