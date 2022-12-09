Visalia bouncer dead after trying to break up fight at Green Olive

A Visalia bouncer is dead after a fight at The Green Olive bar off Highway 198.

A Visalia man is dead and a killer is on the loose.

The death came Thursday night in Visalia after a fight broke out at The Green Olive, a bar tucked away off East Mineral King Avenue and Highway 198. Another man was shot but is expected to survive.

The bouncer, who hasn't been identified by police, was trying to break up a fight around 11:30 p.m. The shooter opened fire in the crowded bar and the bouncer was struck. He died at the scene. The second person shot drove to Kaweah Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses said multiple shots were fired, but an exact number wasn't known because of the chaos that ensued the gunfire.

Violent Crimes Unit detectives rushed to the bar next to Flyers gas station and began investigating. Detective Max Navo is leading that charge, but no arrests have been made. No description of the killer was released.

Police are hoping to use surveillance from the bar and the gas station to identify the shooter or vehicle used to get away. The Visalia Ford dealership across the street also has cameras, but it's unknown how much of the bar is covered by nearby cameras.

Patrons and employees remained outside Friday morning in shock. Some wiped away tears as they stood near a full parking lot looking on as people went inside. Two women said they didn't want to comment on the shooting, but shook their heads at the events.

Anyone with information is asked to call Navo at 713-4234. Those who want to remain anonymous can call 713-4738.

Visalia Police investigate a shooting Thursday at the Green Olive on East Mineral King Avenue near Ben Maddox. Two were shot, one of them died at the scene.

Visalia Police investigate a shooting Thursday at the Green Olive on East Mineral King Avenue near Ben Maddox. Two were shot, one of them died at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Visalia bouncer dead after trying to break up fight at Green Olive