Visalia Chamber of Commerce CEO Gail Zurek moving on after nearly 10 years

After nearly a decade, Visalia Chamber CEO Gail Zurek is moving on.

Zurek made the announcement Monday morning in an email to the community.

"Visalia Chamber of Commerce regretfully announces the departure of President and CEO Gail Zurek," the statement reads. "Zurek has left an indelible mark on the Chamber's legacy, making her resignation a significant moment for the chamber and community."

Chamber officials applauded Zurek's "strategic direction, and expert guidance" that helped shaped the Visalia Chamber of Commerce through a move downtown, COVID-19 and various businesses coming and going.

"Gail’s departure leaves a void that will be felt throughout the business community," said Nathan Halls, chairman of the board of directors."Her transformative leadership has set a high standard, and we are grateful for the positive impact she has made during her tenure."

Zurek's impact extends beyond the role of CEO. She shaped local policies and legislation, fostering not just support for the business community but a vibrant Visalia. Her achievements include the creation of a microbrewery district that helped create jobs and revitalized the east side of downtown.

"Zurek championed updates to the sign ordinance, devising common sense solutions for commercial vehicles in residential neighborhoods, and ensuring food trucks had more access to customers," the chamber's statement reads.

VIsalia Chamber of Commerce President Gail Zurek presides over the organization's annual awards banquet at the Visalia Convention Center on June 13.

Here are a list of some of Zurek's highlights over the decade:

As the sole South Valley representative, Zurek played a pivotal role in a select group responsible for luring Southwest Airlines to Fresno, marking a transformative moment for the region. In the face of ADA legal challenges, she stood beside local businesses, ultimately testifying before the California State Assembly, shedding light on the adverse impact of predatory ADA lawsuits on small enterprises.

As president and CEO, Zurek’s advice and council is sought not only by business leaders but also by public entity leaders, community organizations, and elected officials looking for common sense solutions and collaborative connections. Her role as a trusted advisor during the tumultuous era of the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated Zurek's unwavering commitment to Visalia. She not only navigated businesses through ever-evolving regulations but also connected them with vital resources, demonstrating her dedication to local business.

Zurek's visionary approach extended to shaping the leaders of tomorrow with the creation of the Jr. CEO program—an innovative entrepreneurship course for 4th-6th graders introducing fundamental business principles to the next generation of leaders.

Recognized for her outstanding contributions, Zurek was named the 2016 Woman of the Year for the California 26th Assembly District and the 2022 Woman of the Year for the California 16th Senate District.

She received her Associated Chamber Executive designation and served on the Board of the Western Association of Chamber Executives.

"It has been a privilege to lead the Visalia Chamber of Commerce for nearly a decade," she said. "Together, we've achieved remarkable milestones, and I am confident the chamber will continue to thrive under new leadership."

Zurek will step down from her role on June 7th. The board of directors will begin the recruiting process for her replacement now. Those interested can find information at www.visaliachamber.org/president

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Visalia Chamber of Commerce CEO Gail Zurek moving on after nearly 10 years