Eight years after a Visalia infant died at Valley Children's Hospital, a Tulare County jury came to the decision that her parents were responsible for the death.

This week, Daniel Ramirez, 35, was found guilty of felony involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse. He was also found guilty of the special allegations of causing great bodily injury and that he committed willful harm or injury resulting in death.

His wife, Angela Jimenez-Ramirez, 35, was found guilty of felony involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse, and the special allegation that she committed willful harm or injury resulting in death.

In October 2014, their 3-month-old baby was airlifted from Visalia to Valley Children’s with severe injuries. The child was removed from life support days later and died.

The child suffered multiple fractures throughout her body, according to prosecutors.

After a yearlong investigation by Visalia police, the district attorney's office announced that the office would not file murder charges against the couple. At the time, prosecutors said if new evidence were to be provided to the district attorney's office, they would take another look at it.

The case took a turn in 2016, when a Tulare County criminal grand jury heard evidence from prosecutors and indicted the couple on murder charges. The couple was arrested in February 2016 and remained behind bars through the trial.

After the verdict was read, Angela Jimenez-Ramirez was released from jail for time served. Daniel Ramirez is still in jail with bail set at $100,000. His formal sentencing is scheduled for May 24.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Visalia couple found guilty in infant daughter's 2014 death