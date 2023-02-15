Visalia dairyman's shooter faces life in prison after murder conviction

The Visalia man accused of the brutal slaying of a well-known dairyman faces life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the 2019 crime.

This week, Tulare County prosecutors secured a guilty verdict against Jorge Rivera, 29, for shooting death of local dairyman Anthony “Tony” Dragt. Jurors convicted Rivera of first-degree murder with the special allegations of personal use of a firearm and personal discharge of a firearm, felony possession of an assault weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The deadly shooting was reported on Sept. 3, 2019, at Pete Dragt and Sons Dairy on Avenue 352 and Road 112 in Visalia.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced Wednesday, September 4, 2019 the arrest of suspected shooter Jorge Rivera in the killing of Tony Dragt at the Pete Dragt and Sons Dairy on Tuesday. Rivera was arrested Wednesday morning.

On the day of the shooting, Rivera asked several people where Dragt was, according to witnesses. He eventually found Dragt sitting in a vehicle near the victim's home. Rivera emptied a .45-caliber pistol into the vehicle. He then fired a single 9mm round into Dragt's head.

Dragt's death shook Tulare County's agricultural community.

"We are close-knit in Tulare County," Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said. "We are dedicated to making sure we protect our families... (Dragt) was a very loved and respected member of the community."

Rivera was a former employee of the Dragt. He was hired at the dairy in 2018. He stopped showing up to work in June 2019, Boudreaux said at the time of the shooting.

Using nearby surveillance video, detectives discovered that Rivera drove to the area around 1:30 p.m. in a black Chrysler 200 sedan. He was eventually found and arrested near Richgrove driving the same vehicle. When deputies searched the vehicle, they discovered several firearms, including an AR-15 assault rifle and the murder weapon.

Rivera was later charged with the murder. He also has a prior 2013 drug charge out of Arizona, according to court records.

"The taking of any human life is unacceptable. This senseless, violent, and horrific murder not only impacts a family but an entire community," District Attorney Tim Ward said in 2019. "My office will be seeking the maximum sentence allowed under California law."

The Visalia man faces life in prison for the crime, according to DA officials. Sentencing is scheduled for March 29.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Visalia dairyman's shooter faces life in prison after murder conviction