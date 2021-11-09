UPDATE: Visalia daycare operator charged with murder after infant dies at Valley Children's

A Visalia daycare operator is being charged with murder after an infant in her care was allegedly abused and later died at Valley Children's Hospital, police announced.

A Visalia daycare operator is being charged with murder after an infant in her care was allegedly abused and later died at Valley Children's Hospital, police announced.

On Nov. 3, first responders were dispatched to Imagination Playhouse daycare in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue after a 1-year-old girl was reported unconscious.

The girl was rushed to Kaweah Health, where doctors told police they believed her injuries were "non-accidental." The infant was airlifted to Valley Children's in critical condition.

The infant, who was not identified by police, died as a result of the injuries on Monday. The extend of those injuries wasn't release by detectives.

Detectives learned through their investigation that the infant was injured while under the sole care of Amanda Taylor, Sgt. Mike Short said. Multiple witnesses told officers that Taylor was the only adult who had contact with the infant during the time that the alleged abuse occurred.

On Nov. 5, Taylor was arrested on allegations of child abuse and booked into jail without bail. The charges were amended to include murder following the infant's death.

Since her arrest, detectives said additional reports of abuse have been linked to the daycare. It's unclear how many potential victims have come forward with abuse allegations.

Parents whose children may have experienced suspicious injuries at Imagination Playhouse are urged to contact Detective Andrew Saelee at 713-4567. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 734-5302.

Taylor's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

Joshua Yeager is a reporter with the Visalia Times-Delta and a Report for America corps member. He covers Tulare County news deserts with a focus on the environment and local governments.

Follow him on Twitter @VTD_Joshy. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: UPDATE: Visalia daycare operator charged with murder after infant dies