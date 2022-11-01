Visalia detectives investigate Halloween homicide

Visalia Police investigate a shooting in the 1900 block of North Encina Street on Monday. A male was transported from the scene to Kaweah Health for a gunshot. The suspect fled before police arrived.

A man was shot and killed Halloween afternoon and Visalia police are on the hunt for the killer.

Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1800 block of North Encina Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Rene Pablano suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The 51-year-old man was rushed to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment, where he later died.

Violent Crimes Unit detectives were called to the scene to begin their investigation. Detectives interviewed potential witnesses and collected evidence while scouring the pavement for shell casings.

The suspect fled before police arrived and no arrests have been made. Police didn't give a description of the killer or a motive.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 713-4156. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the department's Anonymous Tip Line at 713-4738.

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and Visalia Times-Delta.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Visalia police investigate Halloween shooting homicide