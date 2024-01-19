Visalia foster parent sentenced to 11 years in prison for child abuse
A Visalia woman learned her fate on Thursday after abusing her foster child in 2018.
The state of Iowa is suing TikTok, alleging that the social media company misleads parents about the kinds of content available to young users. The lawsuit from Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird accuses TikTok of hosting "sexual content, drugs, alcohol, intense profanity, self-harm messages, and other X-rated content," making videos that aren't age appropriate easily accessible for children and teens in the state. "TikTok represents to Iowa parents and Iowa children that inappropriate content on its platform, including drugs, nudity, alcohol, and profanity, is 'infrequent,'" the lawsuit states, slamming those claims as "lies."
Mack was expected to compete for the starting job in Washington. Instead, he'll join a crowded quarterback room at Alabama.
Ever listened to the same song on a loop for a week? This sound is for you.
Northwestern University marketing professor Ashlee Humphreys testifies that it would cost between $7.2 and $12.1 million to rectify the damage to columnist E. Jean Carroll’s reputation caused by former President Donald Trump’s persistent attacks on her character.
Snow has once again piled up in western New York ahead of a playoff game.
JPMorgan Chase boosted the compensation of Jamie Dimon to $36 million after the lender earned more money in 2023 than any American bank ever.
Valorie Schaefer, author of "The Care and Keeping of You," talks about changes made to the book for its 25th anniversary — and what fans want her to do next.
See how much the 2023 child tax credit is worth, how to claim it on your federal tax return, and differences in the child tax credit 2023 vs. 2022’s credit.
It's looking like Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner will get the call Tuesday.
With his fourth POTY award, Christian Pulisic ties Landon Donovan for the most wins by a USMNT player.
A sizable drop in profits at many regional banks in the fourth quarter was a reminder of how challenging 2023 was. The problem is 2024 may not be much better.
Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan says Apple's Vision Pro and potential generative AI capabilities are a growth catalyst for the company's stock.
McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
At just $36, this beloved formula is a bargain when it comes to fostering longer, thicker eyelashes and brows.
Humana (HUM) stock tumbled more than 12% on Thursday after the US health insurer reported an increase in older patients seeking care, which would hurt its fourth quarter results.
The stories you need to start your day: Rising cancer rates in younger people, Trump’s ballot battle and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Honda and Acura gave us a preview of their plans for 2024 and beyond, including the new Civic Hybrid and a mystery Acura crossover.
Internal Meta documents about child safety have been unsealed as part of a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Department of Justice against both Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The documents reveal that Meta not only intentionally marketed its messaging platforms to children, but also knew about the massive volume of inappropriate and sexually explicit content being shared between adults and minors. Meta recognized the risks that Messenger and Instagram DMs posed to underaged users, but failed to prioritize implementing safeguards or outright blocked child safety features because they weren’t profitable.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
TCU forfeited back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State.