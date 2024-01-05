Visalia journalists made a difference in the communities they covered in 2023. Here's how

At the heart of journalism is the idea that a functioning democracy needs accurate and timely information, without bias.

Journalism is a vital resource as it holds those in power accountable and records in history crucial events.

We at the Visalia Times-Delta know that our coverage has the ability to change laws, expose corruption, save taxpayers money — or simply shed light on a new coffee shop tucked away in downtown Tulare. In ways large and small, all are measures of impact.

This year, Times-Delta staff depended heavily on local contributors and freelancers to help cover news while we search for new reporters. The work was essential to the coverage in 2023.

We're proud to share that work here, with our 2023 Impact Report. Thank you for trusting us with your stories.

-Sheyanne Romero, local editor

A block of Harvest Street in Goshen is still closed Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around the scene of an early morning shooting that left six people dead on January 16.

Six killed in Goshen massacre

In January 2023, Tulare County was rocked when two armed men opened fire in and outside a Goshen home.

In total, six members of the Parraz family were shot and killed the morning of Jan. 16. Nearly all were killed execution style, including a 16-year-old girl and her 10-month-old baby. Surveillance video shows Alissa Parraz, 16, placing her son over a wooden fence then quickly jumping over a chain link fence. Two men slowly walked into frame. The mother and child were shot in the back of the head.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said that he has seen violent crimes during his decades of law enforcement experience, but January's shooting was not common for the county or even California.

"I have not seen the very clear assassination-style to a teenage mother," he said. "....it's shocking that we live in a community where this type of violence exists."

The suspects were identified by law enforcement on Jan. 23, after having been under 24-hour surveillance. On Feb. 3, Noah Beard and Angel Uriate were captured as part of the department's Operation Nightmare.

From the start, investigators believed the shooters were from a rival gang. Boudreaux later confirmed that the suspects are Norteños. Two members of the Parraz family were known Sureños, living in the predominately Norteño community of Goshen.

Finn Welch of Three Rivers hops between river rocks and bridge elements Monday, March 13, 2023 at the South Fork Drive bridge. Fair weather brought many out to see damages caused by recent storms.

Winter storms wreak havoc across Valley

More than half of California ― including Tulare County — was under a flood watch or a winter storm warning throughout February and March as one atmospheric river receded and another approached.

In March, evacuation warnings were issued for homes and businesses on both sides of the Tule River from Richard L. Schafer Dam at Lake Success to Olive Avenue. The amount of added water to Lake Success from the rain and runoff threatened to reach the spillway.

Portions of Highway 99 were also closed due to flooding, and Tulare County Sheriff's Department had to make several swift water rescues.

The city of Visalia issued a state of emergency and warned residents that flooding could come to nearby canals as Lake Kaweah prepared to release water from the dam.

"If you live next to a waterway, we advise you to prepare your home," city officials said.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks were also "badly damaged" by the major winter storms, according to park officials.

"Recovery from this year's weather events is going to be a long haul," said Clay Jordan, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks superintendent. "While we have sustained a lot of damage, our employees have gone to herculean measures to ensure restored visitor access and services."

Many shops and restaurants in Three Rivers and Oakhurst rely on the parks being open to attract customers.

By late March, park officials reported that nearly 20 areas sustained "significant damage" along the Generals Highway from Sequoia to Kings Canyon. Repairs of public access to these areas required contracted highway construction crews, park staff said.

Portions of Three Rivers, Springville, Woodlake, and Cutler were also impacted by flooding.

In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited parts of Tulare and Kings counties to see in-person flooding issues in the Tulare Lake basin.

The long-dry Tulare Lake rose again from the San Joaquin Valley floor. Nearly all four rivers, countless creeks, and thousands of miles of canals linked to Tulare Lake were swollen and at capacity.

Newsom’s office estimated $60 million in agricultural losses in Tulare County and $70 million in Kern County.

Bryan Ferreira and Shane Logan were in court on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Years-long investigation into two former Visalia detectives comes to an end

The alleged conduct of two Visalia narcotics detectives made headlines in 2018, when the men were arrested.

The case took several twists and turns over the course of five years, including a grand jury indictment and a pandemic.

But in September 2023, the case finally came to a conclusion.

Despite the 48-count grand jury indictment filed against the men in 2020, Shane Logan and Bryan Ferreira pleaded guilty to one felony count of falsifying a police report and were sentenced to time served along with probation. Logan spent one day in jail following the arrest, while Ferreira spent four days behind bars.

Logan and Ferreira will also be on probation for a year, according to Tulare County District Attorney officials.

"We owe a debt of thanks to Tulare Police Department and district attorney for bringing these two defendants to justice," Chief Deputy District Attorney Dan Underwood said.

The co-defendants faced charges of falsifying police reports, conspiracy, and perjury under the "color of authority." Logan faced 11 years in prison plus one year of local jail time and Ferreira faced 34 years plus six years of local jail time.

Part of the issue prosecutors faced was finding reputable witnesses to testify against the former Visalia officers.

Although the defendants will not see the inside of a cell, prosecutors say that the men were brought to justice.

As part of the agreement, the men surrendered their Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) certificates, "effectively and permanently prohibiting them from working as police officers in California," prosecutors stated.

"It was very important to get an admission of wrongdoing. It was a goal to ensure they can no longer be peace officers," Underwood said. "This plea ensured both of those things."

Family and friends of employees try out Dave's Hot Chicken on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the new location in Visalia near Sequoia Mall. The Grand Opening is scheduled for Friday.

Sequoia Mall comes back to life

In early 2023, the Sequoia Mall and some of the businesses within closed their doors in preparation for renovations.

Construction on the south side of the mall had been going on for months as Nordstrom Rack and Sprouts Farmers Market prepared to make their debuts. The mall previous housed Sears and Borders, which had long been vacant.

“The future of the Sequoia Mall is bright,” Paynter Realty and Investments President David Paynter said. “It will re-open but for now... the time has come to close the doors so that new doors can be opened in the future.”

By fall, Sprouts and Nordstroms had held grand openings. The parking lot that sits along Mooney Boulevard once again is filled with cars.

Dave’s Hot Chicken also opened outside of the Sequoia Mall, near Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. The location is refurbished Mainland Surf, which moved to the Visalia Mall during the pandemic.

More businesses are expected to open in the near future. Barnes & Noble and Sola Salon are confirmed tenants that have yet to open.

Sola is expected to open later this year and caters to established salon professionals, according to company's management group.

“We are so excited to be bringing our seventh Sola location and the freedom of salon ownership to the community of Visalia," co-owner Shawna Bortolussi said. "At Sola one of our core mottos has always been ‘Be in business for yourself, not by yourself’."

Sola will be at 3501 S. Mooney Blvd. Ste. 130, in between Sprouts, Nordstrom Rack and Barnes & Noble.

Tulare County students take the spot in annual CHARACTER COUNTS! week

In October, Visalia Times-Delta partnered with Tulare County Office of Education to highlight students who exemplify the six pillars of CHARACTER COUNTS!: Trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship.

This year's winners included a high school girls water polo team that takes fairness seriously in and out of the pool and a Sundale eighth-grader who didn't let a language barrier stop her from excelling academically.

“(Grecia Arellano Armenia) takes responsibility in her own learning, unselfishly supports her peers and siblings, and has quickly become a role model on our campus for many students," said Sundale middle school teacher Brittany Grieb, who nominated her student. "To say I am extremely proud of her, would be an understatement.”

Freelance reporter Meade Trueworthy shared with readers why these and many more Tulare County students deserve recognition.

Head Football Coach Jeromy Blackwell works with his team on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Strathmore High School. Blackwell has returned to the job he loves and is still recovering after a life-threatening health scare that put him in the hospital for two weeks in June.

Tulare County football dominates in 2023

It was an outstanding season for Tulare County sports, including high school football.

Regardless of the outcome, each team was fighting for something worthwhile throughout the season, and the Visalia Times-Delta provided readers with in-depth coverage.

Three Tulare County programs won Central Section championships in their respective divisions.

Central Valley Christian (13-1) captured a Division II plaque — Visalia's first-ever.

Strathmore (10-4) put the exclamation point on Tulare County’s postseason dominance by winning it all in Division VI, capturing the program’s seventh section crown and second state title.

Mission Oak (9-5) claimed its first section championship in school history in Division III. The historic win was made on Nov. 24 at Bob Mathias Stadium, when the Hawks beat Kerman 34-14.

Mission Oak also captured a Central Section Division III plaque to become the first team from Tulare to win a CIF State regional crown.

While CVC battled for its state championship win, players wore helmets adorned with stickers honoring late coach Kris Ritchie, who died in May at 44 years old after a short battle with a staph infection following a routine biopsy.

His son Jackson is a junior offensive lineman and played on this year's Central Section Division II championship squad.

Strathmore was also battling its own unique circumstance throughout the season — head football coach Jeromy Blackwell suffered a heat stroke over the summer. He collapsed and hit his head on a brick, which led to a medically induced coma.

He spent two weeks at Kaweah Health Medical Center before returning to the football field. Little did he know that months later he would lead his team to a state championship.

