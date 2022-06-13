Visalia man accused of killing estranged wife, leaving her corpse in an orchard

Police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old Visalia woman, whose corpse was found in a rural orchard.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Avenue 288 and Road 68, near the Visalia Waste Water Treatment Plant off Highway 99.

Someone working in a nearby orchard spotted the woman's body and called 911. Because of the rural location, Tulare County sheriff's deputies were the first to arrive. They discovered the body of Kristy Van Es.

Her body was within Visalia Police Department's jurisdiction, so deputies secured the scene and waited for Visalia detectives to arrive.

When Violent crimes detectives and crime lab technicians arrived, they interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.

It's unknown how long the body was at the orchard before being found.

An autopsy hasn't been completed and police didn't go into detail on the woman's injuries, but her death was ruled a homicide. Detectives zeroed in on one suspect, the woman's estranged husband, Thomas Van Es.

The couple agreed to meet at the location where the victim's body was found, according to Sgt. Mike Short. Police didn't say what led the woman and man to the orchard.

Police are looking into past incidents of domestic violence between the couple, Short said. The 41-year-old suspected killer was arrested and booked into Tulare County Pretrial Facility on suspicion of homicide.

Bail has been denied and Van Es is expected in court Wednesday.

"If you are experiencing domestic violence, please reach out to resources and take advantage of them," Short said. "If you know someone who is going through a divorce, whether there has been domestic violence in the past, if they need someone to be there with them, be that person and provide that safety."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse please call the Tulare County domestic violence hotline at 732-5941, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

In 2020, Family Services of Tulare County responded to 421 calls on the 24-hour domestic violence hotline and responded to 95 chat sessions on the agency's web-based chatline.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to call 713-4727. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the department's anonymous tip line at 713-4738.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Thomas Van Es accused of killing estranged wife in Visalia