Visalia man accused of stabbing 79-year-old roommate charged with homicide

The Visalia man accused of killing his elderly roommate has been charged.

Prosecutors filed a two-count complaint against Ray Evans, 41. He faces one count of homicide and a misdemeanor count of battery. He is also charged with the special allegations he used a deadly weapon to kill the 79-year-old man.

Evans' bail was denied, according to court records. He was arraigned on Wednesday.

Previous coverage: 79-year-old man stabbed to death by roommate

At 6:51 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of East Arcata Court, near St. John's River and just west of Visalia Adult School. When officers arrived, they helped mediate the argument and told the people involved to "separate for the day," Sgt. Nate Flaws said.

Roughly an hour later, 911 dispatchers got a second call from people living at the home. A caller told dispatchers that one of the same roommates involved in the previous confrontation — Evans — had gotten into a fight with a different roommate, Flaws said.

Dispatchers were told that the fight turned bloody. Evans stabbed his elderly roommate, then barricaded himself and others inside the home, according to police.

Officers eventually spoke with Evans and were able to convince him to surrender.

Once officers were able to get inside of the home, they found Joseph Frazier with multiple stab wounds. First responders tried to treat the victim, but he died at the scene.

Evans was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center for an injury he suffered during the fight. Once he was medically cleared, Evans was booked into Tulare County Pretrial Facility on suspicion of homicide.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 713-4234.

