Visalia PD: 3 men, 1 teen, arrested after drive-by shooting

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men and one teenager were arrested following a drive-by shooting in Visalia on Monday afternoon, the Visalia Police Department said.

Officers say they were dispatched to a possible assault with a deadly weapon in the 3000 block of West Tulare Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers say they were told a drive-by shooting had occurred. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, officers say they discovered there were four people inside the vehicle when the shooting occurred. Investigators obtained the license plate information of the suspect vehicle and broadcasted a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) to surrounding agencies.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was found in the City of Hanford by the Hanford Police Department. Hanford PD conducted a traffic stop and found the suspects responsible for the shooting along with two firearms.

The Visalia PD Violent Crimes Unit responded to the City of Hanford and they say they arrested 19-year-old Lavonde Moon, 18-year-old Ramon Perdue, 18-year-old Deonte Crawford, and a 16-year-old teenager.

According to police, the adults were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility, and the teen was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

