Visalia PD: Man prevents victim from calling 911, gets arrested

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly prevented a victim from calling 911 while he was vandalizing a law firm on Friday afternoon, the Visalia Police Department says.

Officers say they were called to Perez Law Firm in the 1300 block of West Center Ave. for a client vandalizing the business just after 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they contacted 34-year-old Juan Manzano, but he refused to comply with the officers and became physical with them. Officers deployed their taser and the suspect was taken into custody. No injuries were sustained

Throughout the investigation, officers state they learned Manzano caused approximately $5,000 worth of damage to the business, threatened an employee, and physically stopped another employee from calling 911.

According to the Visalia Police Department, Manzano was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of felony vandalism, criminal threats, resisting, and damaging a communication device to prevent help.

