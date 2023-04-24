Visalia detectives are investigating the second homicide reported this month.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Park Street, near Visalia Cemetery.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he later died.

The victim's name and age haven't been released by the department.

Violent Crimes detectives took over the investigation and spent the night collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

There have been four homicides reported in Visalia, so far this year. The most recent homicide was reported on April 8, in the 300 block of Northeast Third Avenue. Investigators found the alleged shooter not far from the home — Carlos Ayala.

Ayala was arrested and is being held at Tulare County Pretrial Facility on suspicion of homicide. His next court date is schedule for Thursday.

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to call Detective Luis Berrocales at 713-4727. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the department's anonymous tip line at 713-4738.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Visalia police investigate second April homicide