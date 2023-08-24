Visalia police investigate third school shooting threat, middle school student arrested

Students have returned to Visalia campuses and so have false threats of school shootings.

The most recent threat was reported Wednesday at Divisadero Middle School.

Around 1:40 p.m., a youth services police officer assigned to the middle school was informed of a threat to commit a school shooting by an eighth-grade student. The statement was made to a staff member, according to police.

The officer detained the 13-year-old boy, who was later interviewed. Officers also searched the boy's home. No firearms were found at the home, police said.

The boy was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of making criminal threats.

Visalia Unified School District started the fall 2023 semester on Aug. 10. Wednesday's incident marked the third school shooting threat Visalia police investigated in less than a week.

On Friday, Aug. 17, a social media post was circulating, indicating that a gunfight was going to take place at Mt. Whitney High School on Monday. Police investigated the threats and said they couldn't find evidence that there were any safety concerns toward students, staff members, or the campus.

On Tuesday, officers learned of another threat made by a sixth-grade student at Hurley Elementary School. The student told his friends he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot other students, according to police.

The student was interviewed, and investigators searched his home. After a "thorough investigation," detectives determined the threat was not credible. The school district will handle discipline because of the student's age.

The day before, another Hurley student was reprimanded for bringing a small water gun to school.

The department takes all potential threats of violence "very seriously and thoroughly investigates all reported incidents," Public Information Officer Liz Jones stated in a press release this week.

"We ask parents to please talk with your children," Jones added. "Help them understand making any kind of threat whether verbally, written in text or posted on social media is illegal and has serious criminal charges that will remain with them their entire lives."

Threats of violence can also disrupt school and cause fear and panic in students, teachers and parents.

"There will be an increased law enforcement presence throughout all VUSD campuses this week," Jones stated. "Remember, if you see something, please say something."

Visalia Unified School District Offices.

Guidelines for online parental supervision:

Spend time online together to teach your kids appropriate online behavior.

Keep the computer in a common area where you can watch and monitor its use, not in individual bedrooms. Monitor any time spent on smartphones or tablets.

Bookmark kids' favorite sites for easy access.

Check your credit card and phone bills for unfamiliar account charges.

Find out what, if any, online protection is offered by your child's school, after-school center, friends' homes, or any place where kids could use a computer without your supervision.

Take your child seriously if he or she reports an uncomfortable online exchange.

-Source: KidsHealth.org

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Visalia police investigate shooting threat at Divisadero Middle School