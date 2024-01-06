Visalia police search for 82-year-old man with dementia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are actively searching for a missing 82-year-old man, and are asking for the public’s assistance.

The Visalia police department says Alberto Cortez Perez is considered to be an at-risk person as he suffers from dementia.

Investigators say he was seen in the 400 block of Boise Street in Visalia around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, and then was spotted on Friday at the intersection of Cross Avenue and J Street in the city of Tulare.

Cortez Perez is a Hispanic male who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray and blue Pendleton, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone who has seen Alberto Cortez Perez is urged to contact Visalia Police Detective Leon at (559) 713-4234, or phone into the department’s anonymous tip-line at (559) 713-4738.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.