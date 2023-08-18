Visalia police search for man accused of groping women near downtown

A man has been groping women near downtown Visalia and detectives are asking for help to capture the pervert.

The hunt for the culprit has been underway since mid-July.

In two of the reports, a woman was walking her dog when she was approached by a man asking if he could pet the dog. Once he did, he "forcefully groped" the woman and ran away, according to police. One incident took place at Grove Avenue and Stevenson Street and the other was reported near the Visalia Library on Oak Avenue.

The most recent report took place in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and Strawberry Street. During this incident, a woman was walking alone when a man came up behind her and touched her inappropriately, police said.

Chief Jason Salazar has added extra patrol checks in the area since the first report, said Liz Jones, spokeswoman for Visalia's public safety departments.

"Please remember to always be aware of your surroundings, stay in a well-lit area, carry a cell phone, and call 911 immediately if you feel threatened or observe any suspicious activity," Jones said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20's, 5'3 to 5'6, short brown hair, clean shaven and wears a black shirt and black pants.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Visalia Police Department at 734-8116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the department's anonymous tip line at 713-4738.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Visalia police search for man accused of groping women