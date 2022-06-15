Visalia school bus driver's estranged husband could face life in prison in shotgun slaying

The investigation into the death of a 37-year-old Visalia school bus driver is underway. Her estranged husband has been formally charged with murder.

Thomas Van Es faces one count of homicide with the special allegation that he intentionally used a shotgun to kill the victim. The 41-year-old man was identified by Visalia police as the victim's "estranged" husband.

Van Es was arraigned Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea. His next court date is a preliminary hearing conference scheduled for next week. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

It's unclear why, but detectives said Kristy Van Es agreed to meet her husband last week in the area of Avenue 288 and Road 68, near the Visalia Waste Water Treatment Plant off Highway 99.

Police haven't said why that location was picked.

On Friday morning, someone working in a nearby orchard spotted Kristy's body and called 911. Because of the rural location, Tulare County sheriff's deputies were the first to arrive. Deputies discovered Kristy.

The crime scene was within Visalia Police Department's jurisdiction, so deputies secured the scene and waited for Visalia detectives to arrive.

When Violent Crime detectives and crime lab technicians arrived, they interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.

Thomas was arrested in connection with his wife's death within 24 hours.

The suspect has a history of domestic violence arrests against at least two women, including Kristy, according to court records. Kristy filed for a restraining order against her estranged husband in September 2021. The case was dismissed in January, according to court records.

Kristy was a Visalia Unified School District employee, and following the news of her death Interim Superintendent, Doug Cardoza released a statement.

"We were saddened to learn about the sudden passing of our valued employee, Kristy Van Es. Kristy worked in our Transportation Department, and her service to the students and staff of Visalia Unified was exemplary," he said. "She will be greatly missed by her VUSD friends and colleagues. We will keep Kristy’s family in our thoughts and prayers."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, please call the Tulare County domestic violence hotline at 732-5941 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

In 2020, Family Services of Tulare County responded to 421 calls on the 24-hour domestic violence hotline and responded to 95 chat sessions on the agency's web-based chatline.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Visalia school bus driver's estranged husband could face life in prison