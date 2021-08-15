Visalia shooting leaves bicyclist in hospital
Police are investigating what led up to a shooting in Visalia that left one man in the hospital in serious condition.
An investigation is underway after reports of a shooting on a Sacramento Regional Transit bus on Friday night, the sheriff’s office said Saturday. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near the 2200 block of El Camino Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body, officials said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect in the shooting fled before authorities arrived and is still outstanding.
Two people were struck by a car while crossing the street in Wrigleyville Saturday morning, killing one and putting the other in the hospital, according to police.
Video captured the moment two cars slammed into a restaurant following a shooting on the Southwest Side.
When you want to gather on a weeknight, you could absolutely order in. Or, you could make a fancy-ish dinner that's even easier than figuring out what kind of pizza everyone is into.
Fifteen people were killed or wounded in 11 separate shooting incidents across New York City on Friday.
Haiti is reeling from yet another tragedy as a 7.2 magnitude earthquake tore through the island nation, killing hundreds and destroying infrastructure. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a state of emergency. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement in Florida has arrested Gisela Castro Medina, a 19-year-old accused of helping a wealthy, young Republican strategist in Minnesota prey on girls and recruit them for paid sex.She faces the same criminal charges as her alleged pal, GOP operative Anton Lazzaro: sex trafficking of a minor, attempt to commit sex trafficking, and obstruction of justice.Both hail from Minnesota. But while the FBI arrested Lazzaro in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, j
UPDATE: Prosecutors said Friday that intend to go forward with a new complaint charging a former reality star and his girlfriend. Grant Robicheaux, 40, and girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 34, were accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women. The new charges will involve downsizing the cases to at least two alleged victims. Julie Garland and […]
Sigga Ella/Bloomberg via GettyIceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks.Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.What’s happening in Iceland right now
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. — The man known all his life as Doughboy had been running from the state police for months: scrambling down a creek bed, flooring it out of a gas station, visiting his children at 2 a.m. when he thought troopers would not be lurking. Christopher Jacobs, 28, had been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. He could not bear to go back to jail, he told his family, but he also feared the police would shoot him — even though he had been childhood friends with officers now patro
In August 1985, Kristin traveled to Ovid, New York to visit a young man she had met on Spring Break.
For the first time in history, Indianapolis appears to have surpassed Chicago as the most violent city in the Midwest.
Andrew Cuomo was sworn in as governor of New York in 2011 and announced August 10, 2021 that he would resign from office in 14 days following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, according to...
"Concealing drug shipments with produce is one way drug traffickers try to elude law enforcement," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan.
An investigation is underway in Chicago after a man who appeared to be a city employee pulled a North Side family’s Black Lives Matter yard sign out of the ground and turned it face down.
Dora Marchand was arrested for having her two dogs off the leash in a Manhattan park, but the cops were taunted by colleagues at the precinct.
A family faced the harsh reality of traveling without being vaccinated after three members tested positive for COVID-19 before boarding […] The post Husband and children were stuck in Mexico due to COVID-19 appeared first on TheGrio.
Former American Idol contestant Syesha Mercado said her firstborn son was "forcefully and legally kidnapped from us by CPS" in March. Now, authorities have taken her newborn daughter.
Three people are dead and two others critically wounded following an early Sunday shooting at a San Antonio, Texas, sports bar, police said.