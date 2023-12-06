Visalia Unified School District battles back after years of infighting

VUSD Education Board's float during the 77th Annual Candy Cane Lane Parade on Monday, November 27, 2023 in Downtown Visalia. About 100 entries participated in this year's event.

After a rollercoaster few years on the Visalia Unified School District dais, the board is now being recognized with top honors.

During the California School Boards Association Annual Education Conference on Dec. 1 in San Francisco, the Visalia Unified School District Board was awarded the Golden Gavel. This prestigious award is given to only one board in California after a strict evaluation process.

VUSD is made up of 42 schools and over 32,000 students. It is the 32nd largest district in California.

“I am very proud of the leadership of this board. It is a board that is focused on creating the conditions for the success of our students and that focus extends throughout the organization," said Superintendent Kirk Shrum, who is in his second year. "They live out our district mission in all of their decisions."

The board has worked to make policy changes under Shrum, who took over for Doug Cardoza, former VUSD assistant superintendent of student services, who took over as interim superintendent in 2021.

Academics, safety, and communications are the three areas they have focused on to improve and positively affect the district, VUSD officials said.

Once these changes were made, 80% of teachers in VUSD's area reported that their trust in the district had been restored.

The board has worked hard to create an environment that has resulted in unanimous voting on a variety of district decisions. This is a rarity in most school boards and shows a stronger bond than in previous boards, officials said.

"I was not shocked at all to find out that our board had won the 2023 Governance Team of the Year Award. They are the epitome of strong teamwork focused on the needs of all students," said Monica Saenz, principal at Houston Elementary School. " I especially love the deep communication and conversations held with key folks involved such as staff, families, administrators, and students."

In addition to the Golden Gavel award, Visalia Unified also earned a Golden Quill, which was presented to Andre Pecina, administrator of communications, strategy and outreach. Pecina, who oversees the media department with the help of Cristina Gutierrez, won for timely and accurate school news communications.

"I appreciate the direction we are headed as a district with student learning at the forefront. All voices matter, and our board realizes that," Saenz said. "They want what we want, and that is what’s always best for kids."

The California School Boards Association deems the best boards as those that"

Focus on learning and achievement for all students.

Maintain accountability for student learning by adopting the district/coe curriculum and monitoring student progress.

Ensure that a safe and appropriate educational environment is provided to all students.

Communicate a common vision.

Involve the community, parents, students and staff in developing a common vision for the district/coe focused on learning and achievement and be responsive to the needs of all students.

Provide community leadership on educational issues and advocate on behalf of students and public education at the local, state and federal levels.

Govern effectively

Operate openly, with trust and integrity.

Govern in a dignified and professional manner, treating everyone with civility and respect.

Take collective responsibility for the board’s performance.

Recognize and respect differences of perspectives and style on the board and among staff, students, parents and the community.

Ensure opportunities for the diverse range of views in the community to inform board deliberations.

Maintain a successful on-boarding process for new governance team members to ensure board commitments are met.

Govern within board-adopted policies and procedures.

Update, adopt, and implement policies consistent with the law and the district/COE’s vision and goals.

Evaluates its own effectiveness.

VUSD Board President Walta Gamoian said it simply, “I am honored to be a member of this team."

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Visalia Unified School District battles back after years of infighting