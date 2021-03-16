Visalia woman killed by stab wound to neck

Mar. 16—The autopsy of a Visalia woman found dead in a home in Challenge last week determined that she was killed by a stab wound to the neck, according to a Yuba County Sheriff's Office news release.

On Wednesday, Christine Adams, 44, was found dead inside a home in the 17000 block of Indiana Ranch Road. Her husband, Bryan Adams, 43, was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Bryan Adams was in a car accident in the Sacramento area prior to being detained by law enforcement. The sheriff's office took custody of Adams while he was at the hospital.

He was released from the hospital over the weekend and booked into Yuba County Jail on Monday. He is being held without bail.