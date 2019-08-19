Should Viscofan, S.A. (BME:VIS) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Viscofan, S.A. (BME:VIS) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of VIS, it is a highly-regarded dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Viscofan here.

Flawless balance sheet average dividend payer

VIS's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. VIS appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.94x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, VIS is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 3.7%.

