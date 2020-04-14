Viscom (ETR:V6C) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Viscom AG (ETR:V6C) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Viscom's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Viscom had debt of €1.79m at the end of December 2019, a reduction from €3.38m over a year. But on the other hand it also has €3.92m in cash, leading to a €2.14m net cash position.

A Look At Viscom's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Viscom had liabilities of €16.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €13.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €3.92m in cash and €28.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast €1.97m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Viscom has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Viscom boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In fact Viscom's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 59% in the last twelve months. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Viscom's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Viscom may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Viscom recorded free cash flow of 32% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Viscom has €2.14m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we are not troubled with Viscom's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Viscom is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...