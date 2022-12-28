Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:VIS) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:VIS) stock increased significantly by 32% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Visdynamics Holdings Berhad is:

19% = RM13m ÷ RM67m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Visdynamics Holdings Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 15%. This certainly adds some context to Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's decent 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 18% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Visdynamics Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 29% (implying that the company retains 71% of its profits), it seems that Visdynamics Holdings Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Visdynamics Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Visdynamics Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

