Is Vishal Fabrics Limited (NSE:VISHAL) Creating Value For Shareholders?

Today we'll look at Vishal Fabrics Limited (NSE:VISHAL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vishal Fabrics:

0.13 = ₹614m ÷ (₹7.4b - ₹2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Vishal Fabrics has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Vishal Fabrics's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Vishal Fabrics's ROCE is around the 12% average reported by the Luxury industry. Separate from Vishal Fabrics's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Vishal Fabrics's current ROCE of 13% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 21%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Vishal Fabrics's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:VISHAL Past Revenue and Net Income, August 22nd 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Vishal Fabrics? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Vishal Fabrics's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Vishal Fabrics has total liabilities of ₹2.7b and total assets of ₹7.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 36% of its total assets. Vishal Fabrics has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Vishal Fabrics's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Vishal Fabrics looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity.