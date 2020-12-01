Vishay Honored by BISinfotech With 2020 BETA Award

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
·2 min read

Company Named Global Discrete Semiconductors & Passive Components Solution Provider of the Year

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2020 BIS Excellence and Technovation Awards (BETA), presented by BISinfotech, an Indian electronics and technology magazine.

The annual BETA Awards recognize winners in two categories: Excellence and Technovation. The Excellence category honors electronics and semiconductor companies with market-leading products that drive industry growth, while the Technovation category awards products and solutions that use advanced electronics and semiconductors. This year in the Excellence category, Vishay was honored as the Global Discrete Semiconductors & Passive Components Solution Provider of the Year.

The BETA Awards were presented in a ceremony held on Oct. 30. Vishay’s Vinod Tarale, distribution sales manager, India and SAARC, received the award on the company’s behalf.

“Innovation requires hard work, courage, facing challenges, and taking risks,” said Tarale. “Innovating is never easy, and those who choose to are real heroes. I’m truly honored and humbled to receive this award on behalf of Vishay.”

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust has been honored by BISinfotech as the Global Discrete Semiconductors & Passive Components Solution Provider of the Year in the Excellence category at the 2020 BIS Excellence and Technovation Awards #BETA. - https://bit.ly/33uRWik

Link to The DNA of tech™ image:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


