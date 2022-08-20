Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.10

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will pay a dividend of $0.10 on the 28th of September. This makes the dividend yield 1.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

View our latest analysis for Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Vishay Intertechnology's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 5.8%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 19%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Vishay Intertechnology Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. Vishay Intertechnology has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Vishay Intertechnology has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 35% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Vishay Intertechnology Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Vishay Intertechnology has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Vishay Intertechnology not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

