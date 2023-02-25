Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.10

The board of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.10 per share on the 30th of March. This means the annual payment is 1.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Vishay Intertechnology's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, Vishay Intertechnology's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 53.2%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 30%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Vishay Intertechnology Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Vishay Intertechnology has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. Vishay Intertechnology has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Vishay Intertechnology has impressed us by growing EPS at 27% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Vishay Intertechnology Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Vishay Intertechnology (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Is Vishay Intertechnology not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

