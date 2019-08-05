Visiativ SA (EPA:ALVIV): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity?

The latest earnings update Visiativ SA (EPA:ALVIV) released in April 2019 confirmed that the company faced a major headwind with earnings deteriorating by -32%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts view Visiativ's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Check out our latest analysis for Visiativ

Market analysts' consensus outlook for the upcoming year seems buoyant, with earnings climbing by a significant 98%. This strong growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to €10m by 2022.

ENXTPA:ALVIV Past and Future Earnings, August 5th 2019 More

Even though it is useful to understand the growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful estimating the rate at which the company is moving every year, on average. The benefit of this technique is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Visiativ's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 31%. This means, we can assume Visiativ will grow its earnings by 31% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For Visiativ, I've compiled three important aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is ALVIV worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ALVIV is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of ALVIV? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.