Visibility 'Up To One House' as Snow Blankets Woods Around Lake Tahoe

The woods surrounding Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada border were blanketed with snow as the region experienced a heavy snowstorm and low visibility on Saturday, January 6.

Local resident @son_of_sandor captured the snowy landscape and wrote: “Visibility is up to one house at lake level in Tahoe.”

Local news reported that some ski resorts in the area had to close several lifts early on Saturday due to the hazardous conditions. Credit: @son_of_sandor via Storyful