Visibly Upset T.D. Jakes Addresses Salacious Tiktok Gossip, Regarding Ties With Diddy

Acclaimed preacher TD Jakes tells followers to “log off” when it comes to recent social media allegations. Jakes was the subject of a recent unverified report on Tiktok that he was a frequent guest at sex parties that the rapper and businessman known as “Diddy” hosted. The minister’s sexuality was also called into question.



While seemingly streaming his Christmas service Saturday on Youtube, Jakes said, “Out of concern, some of you come in to hear what I’m going to say. All of you who expect me to address a lie… you can log off.” Speaking over the roar of applause from the audience, Jakes adds, “I will not use this sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have a chance to preach a truth.”

He seemed to address his followers when he said, “So you can stop arguing with people….and just log off.”

The remarks come on the wake of rumors that Jakes was a frequent visitor at parties hosted by Diddy.

“Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless,” Jordan A. Hora, executive director of public relations and communications for the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Ministries and The Potter’s House, told The Christian Post in an exclusive statement Thursday.

“What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, ‘If you want the truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it.’”

The pastor’s spokesperson has called the viral videos “deepfakes” and a “distortion of words.”

“There is much more important work to be done to create a better world,” the spokesperson added, “The Bible teaches us the importance of compassion and care for others, especially those who may be marginalized or in need. Chairman Jakes undeterred by false, perverse, ignorant, and conspiratorial speculations will persevere in his continued dedication to create meaningful change for millions around the globe guided by the timeless principles of compassion, service, and ministry.”

