Vision 2024 for Albuquerque and NM theme of this week

Feb. 5—A crisis triage center nearly 10 years in the making.

The launch of a Downtown-area trail system.

An upgraded airport.

Several major projects will be launched or completed in 2024.

This week's cover story is a collection of stories running under a Albuquerque Vision 2024 banner. It's the first of what will likely become a regular tradition at the Journal, which an edition early in the year focuses on a variety of important industries and places in the state as well as highlights a major development that will take place in the coming year.

We picked six subjects: energy, housing, Downtown, health care, the airport and the film industry.

There are major developments planned in every category.

As a Downtown resident, I appreciated hearing about the revitalization efforts underway to make Downtown welcoming and exciting.

The city has several efforts planned for the area, which both city and business leaders say is crucial to make Albuquerque an exciting and vibrant city.

One big development will be the beginning of construction of the Albuquerque Rail Trail, which will ultimately be a 7-mile multi-use trail that connects Downtown, Old Town and the Railyards.

While the 7-mile trail sounds like a great addition to the city, the completion of the trail is likely further out than 2024.

But the first phase will quickly have a big impact on Downtown.

The initial phase will create a path that crosses over the train tracks into Downtown near First and Central.

That could be a big deal to people who live, work or visit Downtown.

Currently, anyone wanting to walk west or east near First and Central has to cross under the train tracks.

The pathway is poorly lit and can make for an unnerving experience, especially at night.

An over-the-tracks path that's well-lit will make for a much more pleasant stroll.

It also makes it easier to walk to and from Albuquerque's most famous Downtown establishments.

It will be easier and safer to walk from Downtown proper to popular restaurants such as the The Artichoke Cafe and Farina Pizzeria & Wine Bar Downtown, which are on the eastern edge of Downtown.

While plans move forward on the trail, there was also welcome news further east on Central.

We also reported that the Imperial is now open.

Formerly, the establishment was the Imperial Inn and it was a bit of a crime hotspot.

Thanks to a partnership between Palindrome Communities LLC and $700,000 in gap financing from the city's Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency, the property has reemerged as the Imperial, a more upscale hotel that will also have longer-term housing.

Nearby business owners said the renovation looks great and will hopefully draw more people to east Downtown.

All of this Downtown news is just some of the exciting developments coming to Albuquerque and New Mexico in 2024.