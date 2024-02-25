VISION 2024 Department store, eateries under construction in Somerset County

Feb. 25—SOMERSET — Work is underway in Somerset Township to add three new eateries and a department store in 2024.

Construction work has been underway since late 2023 on modifications needed to redevelop the former Kings Family Restaurant on North Center Avenue into three commercial spaces.

Further up North Center Avenue, inside the Somerset Commons shopping plaza, work is also underway on a 20,379-square-foot space to add a Marshalls department store.

Chipotle, other restaurants

Somerset County has approved a land-use permit to add LED-lit signage for a Chipotle Mexican Grill at the old Kings Family Restaurant, 1180 N. Center Ave. It would be the chain's second location in the Cambria-Somerset area.

Two other restaurants are expected at that site, although the developer has not yet formally identified them, Somerset County planner and zoning officer Chadd Sines said. Plans show one of the spaces will have a drive-through window.

Chip Erickson, of California-based Sansome Pacific Properties, told The Tribune-Democrat this past summer that the developer was working to "get the best tenant mix" possible for the location. He said that the plan reflects a shift to smaller retailers and restaurants for people on the go, rather than "large-footprint" formats that aren't as marketable anymore.

He said the company was talking to several prospective tenants. A timetable on the project's estimated completion was not available this week.

California-based Chipotle is known for its fast casual concept that features made-to-order burritos, bowls and other Mexican fare. The chain opened a Richland Township location late last year.

Work was underway in January inside the future Marshalls site, which appeared to be gutted for new renovations. Somerset County approved a land development plan for the work in August.

Marshalls is a subsidiary of TJX Companies, which has a TJ Maxx and HomeGoods store at the Richland Town Center in Richland Township and another in the Country Club Mall near LaVale, Maryland.

Company marketing manager Cassidy Kelly said a late spring or early summer opening date is being targeted for the Marshalls store in Somerset.

The company, which has more than 2,000 TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores combined across the U.S., is one of the nation's largest clothing retailers.