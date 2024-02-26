VISION 2024 Hunting for housing: Regional plan calls for public-private teamwork to address population loss

Feb. 26—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Counties including Somerset and Cambria have turned to trails, streams and slopes to attract new residents to Pennsylvania's Southern Alleghenies region.

However, community and economic developers have identified housing as perhaps the most important part of talent attraction and retention.

"A lot of us have turned toward outdoor recreation as a means of talent attraction and retention, but really, you are going to spend more time in your house than you are on a trail, so housing is really a bigger problem — and it's more expensive than a trail, which makes it doubly scary," said Lee Slusser, director of planning and community development for the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission.

In February 2023, the SAPDC, a nonprofit regional economic and community development organization, finalized a regional housing strategy prepared by the CZB planning firm.

The region's housing markets all share a common thread — a demand level that has been soft for years or even decades, according to the study.

That pattern of soft demand is rooted in population and household losses, surging chronic vacancies, and lagging home values and rents.

Across the six-county region of the Southern Alleghenies, there were 5,000 fewer households in 2020 than in 2000. Only one county in the region, Fulton County, experienced household growth, but at a rate of just 0.3% per year, according to the study.

The study said: "For years, it was reasonable to expect that blighted or dilapidated properties would be viewed as opportunities for investment, with good buyers emerging to fix them and return them to active use. Or that an expressed need for a new housing type would eventually translate into a profitable development opportunity for a savvy builder."

But ongoing population and household losses have broken down that conventional wisdom.

Housing investments by landlords, developers, real estate investors and banks, and even typical homeowners' routine investments in renovations, have been limited by low profitability and high risk — owing to relatively low prices and rents.

'Direct public action'

To strengthen demand, lift private housing investments, and diminish vacancy, blight, and socioeconomic disparities, the study urges actions by a collaboration of employers, economic development agencies, banks, developers, nonprofits, and county and local governments.

"It is now widely accepted that many if not most blighted and abandoned homes require some form of direct public action to resolve — or else risk the shared consequences of having properties rot in plain sight for years," the study said. "Any movement toward the regional vision for housing will occur through the cumulative and coordinated actions of localized partnerships that draw from a set of tools that are responsive to local opportunities and goals."

Recommended actions include rental rehabilitation subsidies in the form of matching grants, or forgivable loans to rental property owners for existing market-rate units.

That's because prevailing rent levels are generally too low to justify substantial rental rehabilitation of the kind needed to elevate the quality of the region's rental stock, the study said.

Subsidies are also recommended to develop new rental properties because the cost to build them requires rent levels that are far higher than prevailing rents, creating risks that are often too high for developers and their investors.

The study also calls for acquisition, rehabilitation and resale of existing homes.

"Actors in the private market already look for buy-low acquisition opportunities that they rehab and resell — a practice known as flipping; more of this needs to happen, and at a higher level of quality, to bolster the region's single-family housing stock," the study said.

To achieve that goal, the study suggests that nonprofits and development corporations partner with private housing rehabbers on above-market rehabs of existing homes — or directly acquiring, rehabbing and re-selling existing homes.

Somerset County Realty ONE Group Landmark real estate agent Lee Hoffman described the housing market as lower in inventory and more competitive now than it was in 2019.

As of January 2023, available housing inventory in Somerset County was down more than 21% compared to the previous year. And during that same month, Somerset County had 21 total closings — and half of those were paid in cash.

"Cash buyers aren't unusual, but inventory remains low since 2020," Hoffman said. "New listings aren't readily available."

The crunch makes buying a home especially difficult for first-time home buyers, he said.

Cash buyers are often members of older generations, with savings from retirements, who are looking for a more pleasant life and maybe to work remotely or relax more, he said.

"It's been consistent since the pandemic — just a lack of more inventory for new homeowners to consider," Hoffman said.

The Cambria-Somerset area's housing stock is well below the national price average, so the local market is pulling homeowners who can sell a house in another city for $400,000 and be in good position to buy a $200,000 home quickly.

Emily Hall quickly became known as the California person who bought the house on South Center Street in Ebensburg that was described as "an architectural masterpiece" in a listing on the real estate website Zillow.

The 5,679-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom house, built in 1885, has ornate woodwork throughout, two stairways, leaded glass, a parquet floor, a granite kitchen with a tin ceiling, double ovens, six stone and marble fireplaces, beamed ceilings, and a wrap-around porch with a beautiful yard and back patio.

The price was considered by many Ebensburg professionals as too high for their liking, but to Hall and her San Francisco mindset, the price was low. She moved to Ebensburg in October 2020, paying for her house entirely with the gains she realized from selling her house in San Francisco.

"The housing market in San Francisco is insane, so I had enough cash to pay for this house — no mortgage," she said.

However, local housing options that are attractive to people with high incomes are not so plentiful.

The region has a dearth of housing that's affordable to people with very low incomes, as well.

"The result is that low-income households are forced to wade into a price range that they cannot afford, where they encounter competition from higher- income households who have to look 'down market' because of a shortage of high-quality market rate units," the SAPDC's housing study said.

A gap analysis included in the study showed a shortage of ownership opportunities that fit the true price ranges of upper- income households, pushing many of those households "down market," which in turn limits access to decent starter housing for households making $35,000 to $50,000.

The region's renters find the same competition: there is a shortage of affordable units for households with very low incomes, below $20,000, as well as a shortage of units reflecting the true spending capacity of households that make more than $35,000.

The intersection of need — represented by people who struggle with affordability and demand, and by people who can pay, but don't have fitting housing options — is the key housing problem, Slusser said.

"It's the kernel I keep coming back to when explaining the plan," he said.

"We have a lack of market-rate, higher-end housing; a lack of modern forms of housing like townhomes, mid-rise apartments, open-concept housing; and you think that wouldn't really be a problem for cheaper housing in the area, but it winds up being a problem just because the whole market shifts. Everybody shifts down market, so the people at the bottom lose."