VISION 2024 'We are a regional economy': Commuter patterns show 'give and take' of region's workers, flowing across county lines

Feb. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Nick LaCava, a 27-year-old personal injury attorney, backed into the driveway of his Upper Yoder Township home last Wednesday and turned off his headlights. It was 6:30 p.m. — another workday and another two-hour commute from downtown Pittsburgh complete.

"It may be odd to some people, but not to me," he said.

Every day, Cambria County has an estimated net loss of 5,880 people — but every day, those people come back.

LaCava is one of 2,878 Cambria County residents who are employed in Allegheny County.

Conversely, Cambria County could increase its population by more than 1,000 overnight if it had the recipe for retaining the commuters who are employed in Cambria County, but live in Allegheny County.

Bruce Smith, of Irwin, Westmoreland County, has commuted 62 miles to Ebensburg each day for 12 years. He takes back roads to U.S. Route 22; then it's a straight shot to McAneny Brothers Inc., the wholesale food distributor for which he works as the company secretary and treasurer.

"The drive takes an hour and 10 minutes each way on good days," he said, "but in bad weather, it takes longer."

The regional economy exists almost as a breathing organism, inhaling residents from one county and letting go of others each day.

Nearly 20,000 people enter Cambria County from various other counties for work, while 25,764 Cambria County residents leave for work in other counties, resulting in the net outflow of 5,880 people — according to data provided by the Pennsylvania Center for Workforce Information and Analysis, an arm of the Department of Labor and Industry.

The commuter data captured for the year 2021 is the most recent, updated in November 2023 by the Center for Workforce Information and Analysis.

Data for the most recent six-year period shows that the net outmigration of Cambria County residents for work has risen from 3,833 people in 2015.

However, the pattern has diminished from its peak in 2018, when the outflow was 6,472 people.

The estimates for commuting patterns are generated from administrative records, census and survey data focused on the labor market, and worker and firm statistics.

State unemployment insurance reporting and account information, as well as federal worker earnings records, provide information on employment locations for covered jobs and residential information for workers, which form the basis of the data.

'All need each other'

About half of Cambria County's 52,818-person workforce is employed in the county.

The other half crosses county lines. More than 5% (2,879) are employed in Allegheny County, about 10% (5,109) are employed in Blair County, 5% are employed in Somerset County (2,771), 4.3% (2,276) are employed in Indiana County, just under 4% (1,962) are employed in Westmoreland County, more than 1% (696) are employed in Bedford County and 1% (588) are employed in Clearfield County.

More people commuted out of Cambria than into the neighboring county in all cases except for Somerset and Clearfield in 2021.

Additionally, 9,483 residents, or 18% of Cambria County's workforce, are employed in "other locations." Taken individually, those locations are so varied that the Center for Workforce Information and Analysis considered the data not significant enough to break down further.

The commuter patterns are known by the region's economic development agencies, which in some ways encourage the flow and use it to the region's advantage. In other ways, they wish to retain more of the county's workforce and convert outside commuters to residents.

While the numbers may change each year, the general interdependence among counties for their most important resource — workers — isn't going to change, Johnstown Area Regional Industries President and CEO Linda Thomson said.

She said companies across the six-county region of the Southern Alleghenies — Cambria, Blair, Somerset, Fulton, Bedford and Huntingdon — rely on neighboring counties' populations.

"We are a regional economy," she said. "Any time we have growth of a company, it's good for everybody in that region."

Thomson said the willingness of commuters to look outside their home counties for work helps recruit large domestic or international companies to the region.

"We show company executives that they can draw workers from a 45-mile radius," she said. "We all need each other. We can't rely on one county's workforce alone to draw companies."

Bedford County's REI outdoor gear distribution center and its Walmart distribution center are examples, said former Bedford County Commissioner and current Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission Director Steven Howsare.

"We knew up front we don't have the workforce in Bedford — that people would have to come in from the region," he said.

'Like going to the city'

It's not clear from the data how many people are commuting versus how many are teleworking.

Although the U.S. Census Bureau conducts surveys to estimate numbers of teleworkers, the data sources are different, and should not be mixed and matched with the data provided by the Center for Workforce Information and Analysis, according to the center's experts.

The data point to commuters such as LaCava, originally of Pittsburgh, who make sacrifices to stay in Cambria County.

"It's a give-and-take," LaCava said.

He has been making the commute for nearly two years, starting a few months after getting married and buying a house in Upper Yoder Township.

"A lot of people think it's crazy," he said, "but in my experience, it doesn't affect my professional life at work or family life here."

For LaCava, commuting to Pittsburgh almost every day is not for a lack of opportunity in the Johnstown area — but, like many others who make the same drive, he has personal ties to both cities.

"My wife, Hannah, is from Johnstown. Her entire family is here," he said. "And there's something about living in Johnstown that I really do like. It's unique in a different way than it is living in Pittsburgh, so there's the element of the feeling you get when you are here."

Of Cambria County's workforce, 5.5% or 2,878 people were employed in Allegheny County in 2021. No other county in the region has more of Cambria County's workforce except for Blair County, which hires nearly 10% of Cambria County's workforce.

"Wages are likely a factor in where people obtain employment, but we cannot determine what extent they play," Center for Workforce Information and Analysis spokesman Trevor Monk said in an email. "Factors such as industry availability, employer location, family circumstances and cost of living also play a role in commuting decisions."

For people such as LaCava who work in specialized professions, tapping into a larger population center translates to more work.

LaCava prefers to focus on personal injury law rather than practicing multiple types. There are simply more people in Pittsburgh, which results in more work in his specialty coming to him, he said.

"I like going to the city, and my firm treats me really well," he said. "My parents are close to my workplace, so sometimes I stop and see them, but as far as why I don't work in Johnstown — I'm not opposed to working here. I just think I have more professional opportunities out there in Pittsburgh."

'Want nice housing'

It's also a lot more expensive to live in Pittsburgh, he said.

LaCava said he's done the calculations: the monthly price he pays to live in Johnstown, plus the gas money for commuting, is still less than what he would pay to live in Pittsburgh in a similar home and use far less gas.

However, even though the comparatively low housing cost in Cambria County is often considered an attractive aspect of the area, that may not always be the case.

Against a backdrop of housing stock that hasn't seen significant new investment in decades, it's clear to Lee Slusser, the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission's director of planning and community development, why the 1,280 Allegheny County residents with Cambria County employers might not be interested in moving.

Based in Altoona, Slusser said he knows of many medical professionals working in Blair County, but living in State College, Centre County, where there is newer housing.

"Any hospital is always having a hard time luring medical professionals to the area because they get paid fairly well, and they are going to want nice housing and can't get it," he said.

Residents of parts of the Southern Alleghenies region that are closer to Pittsburgh than State College may be commuting for the same reason.

"It makes sense. If you want a really nice house, you might have to go to the suburbs of Pittsburgh and Westmoreland County, and it's really not that far of a jump from Cambria," Slusser said. "We are losing residents that way. They may be working in our community, but they are taking their paycheck back to Centre County or Allegheny County."

In February 2023, the SAPDC — a nonprofit regional economic and community development organization — finalized a housing strategy prepared by the CZB planning firm.

The study showed a shortage of ownership opportunities that fit the true price ranges of upper-income households. There was a lack of modern forms of housing, including townhomes, mid-rise apartments and open-concept housing.

"Those commuters could be residents contributing to our communities, contributing to our tax base, rather than disappearing with their paycheck to Pittsburgh," he said, "and so it's an issue for economic development."

By the time Smith, originally of Johnstown, made his career switch from a large public company in Pittsburgh to McAneny Brothers, he had already been living for decades in his Irwin home, having raised children there with his wife, who is from the Pittsburgh area.

So he has continued living in Irwin, racking up 33,000 miles on his vehicle's odometer annually — and nearly 400,000 miles over the span of his 12-year run with McAneny Brothers.

Knowing Smith's commute, the company has made it worth the drive financially, he said.

"It's worth it for me, for the company I work for," he said.

"Working for a family business, you are working for results for people, whereas working for a public company, you are working for stock."

McAneny Brothers was recently on a Center For Workforce Information and Analysis list of 50 employers that are hiring from across the Southern Alleghenies region, based on new-hire data for the second quarter of 2023.

UPMC Altoona was at the top of the list, and others included Walmart, Western Maryland Health System, JLG Industries in Bedford, UPMC Somerset and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

McAneny Brothers employs people in various jobs from Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Jefferson and Westmoreland counties, and it had one employee from West Virginia for a short period of time before that person relocated to an employer in Bedford, said Shawn Kaufman, the company's human resources director.

"Some of our fields are more technical than others, such as (information technology) and accounting," he said. "Being able to pull from a larger geographical area helps us fill those, because that talent isn't always readily available in your backyard."

Infrastructure, including highways, supports commuting to businesses such as McAneny Brothers.

The company's location off U.S. Route 22 "helps a great deal," Kaufman said. "People can get here relatively easily from other areas, so we are able to draw from probably 45 minutes to an hour from here for regular office positions."

Interstate 99 especially benefits Blair County. A $287 million project led by U.S. Rep. Bud Shuster in the 1980s widened U.S. Route 220 into a four-lane highway. The 53-mile Interstate 99, completed two decades ago, connects Altoona to the Pennsylvania Turnpike to the south and Interstate 80 to the north.

It's no surprise to Howsare that more than 5,000 people from Cambria County are employed in Blair County, compared to about 2,230 people from Blair County employed in Cambria County.

"There are a lot of jobs in Blair, and once I-99 opened up, it made it easier to get to Altoona," he said.

Major infrastructure projects in development for Somerset and Cambria counties are anticipated to amplify commuter access to those areas.

Somerset County has been been working on a north-south highway connection to Maryland for many years and is currently in the first stages of engineering and design. By 2030, a four-lane U.S. Route 219 is expected to connect Meyersdale in Somerset County to Interstate 68 in Maryland.

In Johnstown, investment in rail infrastructure through the city holds promise for a stronger Pittsburgh-to-Johnstown connection.

A deal between PennDOT and the Norfolk Southern railroad is set to allow a second daily round-trip train run to be added to Amtrak's Pennsylvanian route between Pittsburgh and New York City. The infrastructure is scheduled for completion in 2026.

One train currently makes one round trip per day on that route.

Those trains run through downtown Johnstown — westbound in the evening and eastbound in the morning.

The second train is planned to run eastbound in the evening and westbound early enough in the morning to potentially bring more travelers to the region and allow local residents to commute by train to and from Pittsburgh.

LaCava said he enjoys listening to music and podcasts on his commutes, but an occasional traffic accident might plug traffic in Pittsburgh, extending his drive home.

"I would absolutely use the train if it was reliable — if it could get me there on time and was consistent on a daily basis," LaCava said. "Even if I would use it one or two times a week so that it saves me a trip, it would be something I'd do, assuming the price point would be cheaper than driving."