VISION 2024 Route 219 plans: 'Still plugging away ... on schedule,' PennDOT says

Feb. 25—SOMERSET, Pa. — Highway officials hope to outline a suggested route this spring for the final four-lane stretch of U.S. Route 219 to Interstate 68.

While the more than $250 million project remains on track for completion in 2031, federal officials likely won't be in position to approve the final route until summer 2025, according to Nicki Donahoe, who is overseeing the project for PennDOT.

"We're still plugging away, on schedule," she said in an interview with The Tribune- Democrat, "but regardless of which (route) we choose ... federal highway officials have to verify they agree."

That takes time, she said.

As of now, two potential routes are being proposed for the last section of four-lane Route 219 in southern Somerset County. Each would change traffic patterns in the Meyersdale area, where Clark Road would be bisected, an existing Summit Township bridge would be closed, and traffic would instead follow a brand-new extension from the Hunsrick Road area to Fike Hollow Road, proposals show.

Further south, the proposals show that one of the potential routes would travel approximately 5,000 feet east of Salisbury. The other, which would run even further east, would take a more direct, slightly shorter path to the Maryland line.

Two almost identical potential routes are also being reviewed in Maryland between the Pennsylvania border and Interstate 68.

That work is projected to cost $85 million, including planning, design, right-of-way acquisition and construction, Maryland State Highway Administration officials said in an email to The Tribune-Democrat.

Both states are working together on the combined project. Highway officials met with the public in November to gather insight and concerns as part of an ongoing environmental review process.

Donahoe said that process must be completed before the federal government will greenlight a final route for development.

An 11-mile section of four-lane limited-access Route 219 between Somerset and Meyersdale opened in 2018 after years of work. For now, Route 219 remains a two-lane road from Meyersdale south to Maryland.

The route meets Interstate 68 near Grantsville, Maryland, a little less than three miles south of the Pennsylvania border.

Project advocates have touted Route 219's completion as another north-south connection of Interstate 68, U.S. Route 22 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike that would reduce travel time for Somerset-area travelers and commuters.

Emily Korns, of Riggs Industries, said that it would also allow businesses to better connect with people — including potential employees.

"It will allow us to cast a wider net," said Korns, whose company is the parent of large Somerset County employers, including J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers and Somerset Steel Erection.

A four-lane highway would also allow equipment and supplies to be delivered to job sites more efficiently and safely, Korns said, as opposed to driving heavy trucks and equipment along twisting, rural roads that sometimes send traffic through neighborhoods or dangerous intersections.

The Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission hired a firm in 2020 to study the impact of a completed four-lane Route 219 on the region.

That study cited safety improvements and a broad range of anecdotes from businesses whose leaders indicated they would be able to increase employment, reduce costs and travel time, and alleviate points of heavy traffic congestion such as those in the Salisbury area.

The study also said that the upgrades could bring in more people from outside markets.

Tourist destinations such as Seven Springs Mountain Resort and Hidden Valley Resort would become closer destinations for travelers from the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas. To the south, a trip from the Pittsburgh market to Wisp Resort and Deep Creek Lake in McHenry, Maryland, could be cut by half an hour.

"There are going to be a lot of benefits to getting Route 219 complete," Korns said.