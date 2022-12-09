Vision Energy Corp. (VENG) Announces Symbol Change

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - December 9, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. Vision Energy (OTCQB: VENG) has announced that, effective at the open of market trading today, its ticker symbol changed from VIHDD to VENG, completing previously reported corporate actions of the company (see news release dated Nov. 7, 2022). According to the update, no action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The company's common stock will continue trading on the OTCQB, and the CUSIP will remain unchanged. To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/YMRJp About Vision Energy Corp. Vision Energy is a forward-looking energy company developing assets and solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Vision Energy leverages its proven track record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development and permitting processes, plant design and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply and distribution. The company pursues reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions with the highest yield, and where possible, projects are designed to leverage existing gas and power infrastructure to integrate and facilitate import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains. For more information about the company, visit www.VisionEnergy.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VENG are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/VENG About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners. Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com